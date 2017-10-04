Rockets' Eric Gordon: Hot from deep Tuesday
Gordon tallied 21 points (7-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 victory over the Thunder.
Gordon looked polished Tuesday, coming off the bench and connecting on six of his eight three-point attempts in just 24 minutes of action. Even with Chris Paul now in town, Gordon should still function as the team's sixth man and carry significant fantasy value in most formats.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start in Tuesday's Game 5•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Could join starting lineup for Game 5•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leads bench with 22 points in Game 4•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Makes impact off bench with 15 in Game 2 loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Shoots efficiently Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will return to bench role Wednesday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...