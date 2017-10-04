Rockets' Eric Gordon: Hot from deep Tuesday

Gordon tallied 21 points (7-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 victory over the Thunder.

Gordon looked polished Tuesday, coming off the bench and connecting on six of his eight three-point attempts in just 24 minutes of action. Even with Chris Paul now in town, Gordon should still function as the team's sixth man and carry significant fantasy value in most formats.