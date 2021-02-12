Gordon registered 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds for the Rockets in a 101-94 loss to the Heat.

Gordon provided a good boost off the bench in the first quarter, scoring seven points in six minutes. The guard has both started some games and come off the bench, so his role isn't super clear, but he does get a consistent amount of playing time each game. Victor Oladipo was in and out of the locker room due to a sore right foot and ankle, so if he is forced to miss any time, Gordon would certainly have more scoring opportunities and an increased role on offense.