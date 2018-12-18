Rockets' Eric Gordon: Inefficient night Monday

Gordon tallied 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 37 minutes during Monday's 102-97 victory over Utah.

Gordon needed 13 shot attempts to reach 12 points Monday as his offensive struggles continue. He has not scored more than 15 points since December 1 and appears drastically out of rhythm. The playing time is still there and he is going to get every opportunity to shoot himself out of this slump. Until that happens, Gordon is tough to hold onto in standard formats.