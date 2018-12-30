Rockets' Eric Gordon: Injures knee Saturday

Gordon suffered a bruised right knee during Saturday's win over the Pelicans, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon was having one of his better performances of the season, scoring an efficient 21 points over 27 minutes, before limping off the court in the fourth quarter. He said he'll know more about the injury Sunday and should be considered questionable for Monday's home game against the Grizzlies.

More News
Our Latest Stories