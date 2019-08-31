Rockets' Eric Gordon: Inks extension

Gordon signed a four-year, $76 million contract extension with the Rockets on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gordon has been a valuable piece to the Rockets' puzzle during their recent run led by perennial MVP candidate James Harden. He has provided 16.8 points and 3.2 triples per game. The addition of Russell Westbrook means he will have to play more small forward going forward. While that is not ideal defensively, he should be able to continue spacing the floor and see his share of good looks from deep.