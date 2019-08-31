Rockets' Eric Gordon: Inks extension
Gordon signed a four-year, $76 million contract extension with the Rockets on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Gordon has been a valuable piece to the Rockets' puzzle during their recent run led by perennial MVP candidate James Harden. He has provided 16.8 points and 3.2 triples per game. The addition of Russell Westbrook means he will have to play more small forward going forward. While that is not ideal defensively, he should be able to continue spacing the floor and see his share of good looks from deep.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Gets hot late as Rockets fall short•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Continues to bring the offense•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drills seven triples in victory•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drops 27 points in Game 1 loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Hits five triples in loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Productive as starter in Game 2•
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...