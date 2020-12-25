The Rockets are undergoing COVID-19 contact tracing involving Gordon, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The details involving several Rockets players are still murky, but Gordon's status could now be in jeopardy for Saturday's game in Portland, depending on the results of the contact tracing.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: To begin season in bench role•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes for 23 points in victory•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Struggles badly against Lakers•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Shooting woes in Game 3 loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Remains hot from deep•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Continues strong play in victory•