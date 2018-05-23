Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leads bench in scoring during Game 4 win
Gordon poured in 14 points (4-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added one rebound, one assist and one block across 35 minutes during Houston's 95-92 win over the Warriors in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday.
Gordon once again led the second unit in scoring, not an especially difficult feat Tuesday with only he and Gerald Green the only Rockets reserves to see the floor. The veteran guard's stat line was particularly scoring-dependent, and his shot was off for the second consecutive game. However, the fact he's consistently seen a steady allotment of over 30 minutes per contest figures to help Gordon to continued respectable scoring totals at a minimum.
