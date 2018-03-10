Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leads bench with 14 points
Gordon scored 14 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with one rebound, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 108-105 loss to Toronto.
In his last five games, Gordon has made at least three three-pointers. During this span, the guard is still shooting in very high volumes for 47.8 percent from beyond the arc on 9.2 three-point attempts per game. However, over his last three games, Gordon is relying almost entirely on the three ball. Of his 15 made field goals, 10 of them are from three, resulting in 30 of his 46 points during this span. If Gordon is not in a rhythm from long range, his potential as a scorer from the bench decreases.
