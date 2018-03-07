Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leads bench with 14 points

Gordon scored 14 points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 win against Oklahoma City.

For the sixth straight game, Gordon has made multiple three pointers. During this span, the guard is shooting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc on 9.0 shots per game. Even while in a bench role, Gordon is still firing away from long range. He continues to be a high volume three-point shooter while averaging 27.5 minutes over his last seven games.