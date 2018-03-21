Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leads bench with 18 points Tuesday
Gordon delivered 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
The veteran sharpshooter's scoring total led the second unit and rendered him an effective third wheel alongside the prolific starting backcourt duo of Chris Paul and James Harden. It was a much-needed bounce-back for the 10-year pro, who'd taken only five shots and scored five points in each of the last two games. Gordon has seven double-digit scoring efforts in 10 March contests, so his productive performances continue to far outweigh his clunkers as the Rockets steamroll towards a likely top seed in the Western Conference.
