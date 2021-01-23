Gordon scored 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT) to go with three assists and one rebound across 36 minutes in a 103-102 win over Detroit on Friday.

Gordon led the Rockets in scoring in his third straight 20-point performance, his second three-game stretch of averaging more than 20.0 points in January alone. After three straight performances of 20 or more points at the beginning of the month, Gordon went on to score nine points combined over his next two games. Over their next two games Houston will play Dallas and Washington who rank sixth and 29th in scoring defense, respectively.