Gordon accumulated 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Thunder.

Gordon was coming off a 24-point performance and has cleared 30 minutes in his last eight active games. Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion) remains without a timetable, but the Rockets are hoping to get Jalen Green (calf) back this weekend. Gordon's minutes and touches appear to be secure for the short term, but a lot of eyes will be on him with the trade deadline approaching.