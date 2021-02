Gordon registered 25 points (8-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two assists across 22 minutes in Monday's 136-106 win over the Thunder.

Gordon started on the bench but racked up 25 points in only 22 minutes, helped in large part by five drilled threes. With the entire roster healthy. It appears that Gordon has lost a spot in the starting lineup for good, supplanted by Jae'Sean Tate. Still, Gordon will have value in the second unit behind Tate and Victor Oladipo.