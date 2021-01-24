Gordon posted 33 points (10-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 133-108 win over the Mavericks.

Gordon took full advantage of Victor Oladipo's absence and posted his best scoring total of the season. Gordon has an extensive history of saving the backcourt when a starter is out for rest or injury, and he fit that role to a tee in the win. In upcoming back-to-backs, the Rockets will likely give more rest days to both John Wall and Oladipo, and those should be the nights to target Gordon. He'll also continue to see time at small forward.