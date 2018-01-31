Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leaves game with back stiffness Tuesday

Gordon is dealing with lower back stiffness and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Magic, Johnathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon picked up the start alongside James Harden in the backcourt, as Chris Paul got the night off while working back from a groin injury. However, after playing just 10 minutes, his back appeared to tighten up on him and he'll finish the night scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) without any other stats. In Gordon's absence, the Rockets will likely use more Gerald Green in the backcourt, while Luc Mbah a Moute or P.J. Tucker could be forced into more minutes as well. Gordon can be considered questionable ahead of Thursday's tilt with the Spurs.