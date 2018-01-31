Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leaves game with back stiffness Tuesday
Gordon is dealing with lower back stiffness and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Magic, Johnathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon picked up the start alongside James Harden in the backcourt, as Chris Paul got the night off while working back from a groin injury. However, after playing just 10 minutes, his back appeared to tighten up on him and he'll finish the night scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) without any other stats. In Gordon's absence, the Rockets will likely use more Gerald Green in the backcourt, while Luc Mbah a Moute or P.J. Tucker could be forced into more minutes as well. Gordon can be considered questionable ahead of Thursday's tilt with the Spurs.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Starting Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 27 points in loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pours in game-high 30 in Thursday's win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores team-high 19 points Monday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 30 points Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Contributes 15 points in defeat•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...