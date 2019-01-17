Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leaves game with sore knee

Gordon left the game late in the fourth-quarter of Wednesday's game against the Nets and won't return, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Gordon had scored 20 points and drilled four treys by the time he left Wednesday's game. He'd missed the previous eight games with a knee bruise, so the late departure with the game headed to overtime was likely precautionary. Look for an update on Gordon's status to come before the Rocket's next game, Saturday against the Lakers.