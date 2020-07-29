Gordon (ankle) had his X-ray return negative and coach Mike D'Antoni expects the guard to be out "a few days," Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It appears Gordon has avoided anything too serious, and it's possible we see him take the court again early in the seeding games. More information could arrive in the coming days regarding a specific timeline. He hasn't yet been formally ruled out for Friday's opener against the Mavericks. If he ends up sidelined for that game and any future contests, Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore should see extra usage.