Rockets' Eric Gordon: Likely out Thursday
Gordon (knee) is not expected to play Thursday against the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon popped up on the latest injury report with soreness in his knee, and at this point the Rockets are preparing to be without their third guard. With Iman Shumpert already out, Austin Rivers and Gerald Green should each see larger role.
