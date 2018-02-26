Rockets' Eric Gordon: Listed as out Monday

Gordon (illness) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Gordon was seen participating in pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's game in Denver before being ruled out, but it looks like the shooting guard still is not ready to make his return. This will be Gordon's third straight absence due to the illness, with his next chance to return being Wednesday in Los Angeles. In Gordon's absence, Joe Johnson will once again handle majority of the backcourt minutes off the bench.