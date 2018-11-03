Rockets' Eric Gordon: Listed as out Saturday

Gordon is listed as out on the team's initial injury report Saturday.

Gordon is apparently dealing with soreness in his leg, and while the team hasn't offered any comment, at this point it looks as though he'll be held out of Saturday's game against Chicago. On a more positive note, the Rockets are expected to get James Harden (hamstring) back, so that should ease the blow of losing Gordon.

More News
Our Latest Stories