Gordon accumulated five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 124-105 loss to the Spurs.

Gordon continues to play significant minutes, adding to what is simply a confusing situation in Houston. There is no reason for Gordon to be out there and yet here we are. He is certainly not a player to consider even in deeper formats, with his primary role being to take minutes away from younger players.