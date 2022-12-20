Gordon accumulated five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 124-105 loss to the Spurs.

Gordon continues to play significant minutes, adding to what is simply a confusing situation in Houston. Even though the Rockets are in rebuilding mode, the soon-to-be 34-year-old Gordon is averaging 29.5 minutes per contest, making it difficult for the team to open up more playing time for the likes of Josh Christopher, Tari Eason, Kenyon Martin and others. Since his contract for the 2023-24 season isn't guaranteed, Gordon could be a prime candidate to be moved ahead of the trade deadline. If he does end up being dealt, Gordon is unlikely to land with a team where he'll be able to fill as large of a role as he's currently handling in Houston.