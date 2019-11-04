Rockets' Eric Gordon: Logs four points in Sunday's loss

Gordon managed four points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound, one steal, and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 129-100 loss to the Heat.

Gordon moved into the starting lineup, taking the place of Danuel House. However, Gordon failed to capitalize on the opportunity, instead struggling mightily from the field yet again. With Russell Westbrook (rest) set to be held out of Monday's matchup versus the Grizzlies, Gordon will likely have another solid chance to shoot himself out of his early-season slump.