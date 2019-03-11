Rockets' Eric Gordon: Makes it rain in win

Gordon finished with 26 points (10-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Mavericks on Sunday.

Gordon added to his recent hot streak from beyond the arc, nailing five more threes in Sunday's win and leading the Rockets in points. That brings Gordon's total to 21 made threes in his last four games. He's a very intriguing daily play right now.