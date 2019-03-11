Rockets' Eric Gordon: Makes it rain in win
Gordon finished with 26 points (10-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Mavericks on Sunday.
Gordon added to his recent hot streak from beyond the arc, nailing five more threes in Sunday's win and leading the Rockets in points. That brings Gordon's total to 21 made threes in his last four games. He's a very intriguing daily play right now.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...