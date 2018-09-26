Rockets' Eric Gordon: May start this season

Gordon may enter the starting five this season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The Rockets let Trevor Ariza walk over the summer, opening up a spot in the starting five for this season. Despite the organization signing Carmelo Anthony, he may come off the bench in a sixth-man role following his worst season as a pro. Gordon averaged 21.5 points in 30 starts last season, though many of those appearances occurred due to either James Harden or Chris Paul being out with an injury.

