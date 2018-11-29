Rockets' Eric Gordon: Mediocre effort Wednesday

Gordon totaled 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two blocks, and one rebound in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Gordon could not replicate his 36 point effort from Monday, finishing with 17 points in Wednesday's tough home loss. Gordon continues to fill in for Chris Paul (hamstring) who remains sidelined indefinitely. Despite the playing time, Gordon is only able to offer a positive contribution in scoring and three-pointers, leaving him as a borderline standard league player.