Rockets' Eric Gordon: Mediocre effort Wednesday
Gordon totaled 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two blocks, and one rebound in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-108 loss to the Mavericks.
Gordon could not replicate his 36 point effort from Monday, finishing with 17 points in Wednesday's tough home loss. Gordon continues to fill in for Chris Paul (hamstring) who remains sidelined indefinitely. Despite the playing time, Gordon is only able to offer a positive contribution in scoring and three-pointers, leaving him as a borderline standard league player.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.