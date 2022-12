Gordon amassed two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Gordon played a season-low 19 minutes during Wednesday's defeat, and he matched his season-low mark of four field-goal attempts during the loss. He also failed to contribute in any secondary categories while also committing three turnovers. Over his three appearances since returning to the court, he's averaged 9.3 points in 24.7 minutes per game.