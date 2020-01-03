Rockets' Eric Gordon: Minutes restriction increased
Gordon is expected to play around 30 minutes Friday against Philadelphia, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Gordon has logged 22 and 26 minutes in his first two back from an extended absence, and the Rockets are already starting to ramp up his playing time. He averaged 29.4 minutes per game in his first nine contests of the season, so it doesn't appear as though this will be much of a "restriction" for the veteran guard.
