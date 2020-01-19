Rockets' Eric Gordon: Modest scoring off bench

Gordon had 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 124-115 loss against the Lakers.

Gordon has been a steady source of offense off the bench for the Rockets since returning from injury but he has struggled with efficiency, as he is shooting just 39.5 percent from the field over his last eight games. Some of his bigger outings have come when Russell Westbrook has sat out for rest purposes, but with both Westbrook and James Harden available Saturday, Gordon unsurprisingly saw his production taper off a bit.