Rockets' Eric Gordon: Moving into starting five

Gordon will move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Rockets play-by-play man Craig Ackerman reports.

In an effort to spark what's been a disappointing Rockets offense, coach Mike D'Antoni will insert Gordon alongside Chris Paul and James Harden, giving the team a three-guard attack on the first unit. Gordon, who struggled in Monday's loss to Minnesota (10 points, 4-13 FG), will take over for James Ennis, who will move to the bench.