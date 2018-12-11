Rockets' Eric Gordon: Moving into starting five
Gordon will move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Rockets play-by-play man Craig Ackerman reports.
In an effort to spark what's been a disappointing Rockets offense, coach Mike D'Antoni will insert Gordon alongside Chris Paul and James Harden, giving the team a three-guard attack on the first unit. Gordon, who struggled in Monday's loss to Minnesota (10 points, 4-13 FG), will take over for James Ennis, who will move to the bench.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...