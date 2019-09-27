Rockets' Eric Gordon: Named starter

Gordon, according to coach Mike D'Antoni, "is the starter [right now] and he should be," Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon inked a three-year, $54.5 million extension at the end of August, signaling the franchise's commitment to him as a key piece for the near future. He's started 98 of his 212 appearances for Houston across the past three seasons, launching 8.8 three-point attempts per game. While a starting lineup consisting of Russell Westbrook, Harden, and Gordon is quite undersized, the floor spacing that Gordon can provide is crucial to the makeup of the team.