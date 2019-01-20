Rockets' Eric Gordon: Not impacted by knee issue in win

Gordon (knee) started at small forward and contributed 30 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes Saturday in the Rockets' 138-134 overtime win over the Lakers.

After an eight-game absence due to a bruised knee, Gordon returned to action Wednesday against the Nets and was limited by some renewed soreness, but he didn't seem to be restricted at all in his second game back from the injury. Gordon ranked as the clear No. 2 option behind superstar James Harden, finishing second in field-goal, three-point and free-throw attempts among all Rockets players. He should maintain a similarly elevated role on offense for at least Monday's game in Philadelphia, though Gordon's usage could suffer thereafter with point guard Chris Paul (hamstring) closing in on a return to the lineup.