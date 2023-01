Gordon (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's tilt against the Pistons.

The veteran sat out on the second night of a back-to-back Thursday but will return to the rotation Saturday. He could see increased usage with both Kevin Porter (foot) and Jalen Green (calf) out. In January, Gordon is averaging 14.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 30.4 minutes.