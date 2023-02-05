Gordon (rest) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Gordon sat out against the Thunder on Saturday for rest purposes but will be back in action against the Kings. He's topped 20 points in his last three appearances and has averaged 25.7 points, 5.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 34.3 minutes per game during that time.
