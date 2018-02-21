Rockets' Eric Gordon: Not on injury report for Friday

Gordon (knee) is not on the injury report for Friday's contest against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon missed the team's final game before the All-Star break as the result of a bruised right knee. But, the extra time off has allowed everything to heal up. With him back in the fold, Gerald Green and Joe Johnson will likely see reduced run.

