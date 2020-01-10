Play

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Not on report

Gordon (knee) is not on the Rockets' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Minnesota, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Gordon missed Thursday's loss to OKC with a sore knee, but all indications are that he'll be back in the mix Saturday. Gordon will likely come off the bench with both Russell Westbrook and James Harden expected to play.

More News
Our Latest Stories