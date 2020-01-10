Rockets' Eric Gordon: Not on report
Gordon (knee) is not on the Rockets' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Minnesota, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Gordon missed Thursday's loss to OKC with a sore knee, but all indications are that he'll be back in the mix Saturday. Gordon will likely come off the bench with both Russell Westbrook and James Harden expected to play.
