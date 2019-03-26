Rockets' Eric Gordon: Now probable Tuesday

Gordon (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

Gordon was initially deemed questionable, but after going through shootaround he's on course to take the floor Tuesday night. The veteran tweaked his ankle in Sunday's win over New Orleans but still managed 18 points on six three-pointers in just 21 minutes of action.

