Rockets' Eric Gordon: Officially out Friday

Gordon (illness) has officially been ruled out for Friday's tilt verus the Timberwolves, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Gordon turned up on the injury report a few hours before tip-off due to an illness, and has now ultimately been ruled out for the contest. Gerald Green and Joe Johnson both figure to see increased run off the bench in his absence. His next opportunity to return to the court will be Sunday versus the Nuggets.