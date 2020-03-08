Rockets' Eric Gordon: Officially out Sunday
The Rockets list Gordon (knee) as out for Sunday's game against the Magic.
As anticipated, Gordon will miss both ends of the Rockets' Saturday/Sunday back-to-back set after he experienced some right knee soreness following Thursday's 120-105 loss to the Clippers. While Gordon was out during Saturday's 108-99 loss to the Hornets, Austin Rivers (32 minutes) and Jeff Green (29 minutes) saw big boosts in playing time, but both players could settle into smaller roles with All-Star Russell Westbrook (rest) scheduled to return from a one-game absence.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.