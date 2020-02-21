Rockets' Eric Gordon: Officially out Thursday
Gordon (lower leg) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon was doubtful to play as of Thursday morning and will indeed sit out, heeding minutes to Ben McLemore, Danuel House and Austin Rivers. Gordon's next chance to return to action will be Saturday against the Jazz.
