Gordon (ankle) will be limited to 20-25 minutes during his return Wednesday against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, Gordon won't be a full go in his first game back from an ankle injury. After Wednesday's contest, he'll have one more opportunity to tune up Friday against the 76ers before the playoffs begin.
