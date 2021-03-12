Gordon (groin) is expected to miss four to six weeks due to a moderate groin strain, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gordon suffered the groin injury during the second half of Thursday's loss to Sacramento, and the issue's severity was confirmed via an MRI on Friday. Thursday's game was the 14ths consecutive loss for Houston, and Gordon's injury will now further detract from a roster devastated by injury. He joins John Wall (knee), Victor Oladipo (rest), Danuel House (knee) and Christian Wood (ankle) on the sideline Friday -- not to mention a number of key depth players.