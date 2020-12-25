Gordon (COVID-19) will not be available for Saturday's game against Portland.
Gordon is one of several Rockets players who will not be available due to the league's health and safety protocols. It's unclear how much time Gordon will miss, but his status for Monday's game in Denver may also be in jeopardy.
