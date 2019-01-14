Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out for seventh straight
Gordon (knee) will miss Monday's contest against Memphis, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
It will be the seventh straight game in which Gordon, who has been inactive since suffering a right knee bruise back on Dec. 29, will be sidelined. Coach Mike D'Anoni remains optimistic though that Gordon could reportedly return sometime this week and it could quite possible be Wednesday against Brooklyn.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...