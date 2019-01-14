Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out for seventh straight

Gordon (knee) will miss Monday's contest against Memphis, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

It will be the seventh straight game in which Gordon, who has been inactive since suffering a right knee bruise back on Dec. 29, will be sidelined. Coach Mike D'Anoni remains optimistic though that Gordon could reportedly return sometime this week and it could quite possible be Wednesday against Brooklyn.

