Gordon (groin) won't play Friday at Utah and will undergo an MRI, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The veteran guard exited Thursday's contest with a right groin injury and will be sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set Friday. Gordon had 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes Thursday before suffering the injury.