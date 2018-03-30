Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out Friday vs. Suns

Gordon (knee) will be held out of Friday's game against the Suns, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Gordon is dealing with a sore left knee and while it's not considered an overly serious issue, the Rockets will remain cautious with their guard and hold him out. With Chris Paul (rest) also getting the night off, there's going to be a bunch of extra minutes available in the backcourt, with both Gerald Green and Joe Johnson likely taking on the bulk of that workload.