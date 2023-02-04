Gordon will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Thunder for rest purposes, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

The Rockets are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, so Gordon will draw a rest spot. He earned it, as he is coming off a season-high 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-7 FT), three rebound, five assist and one steal performance across 34 minutes in Friday's 117-111 loss to Toronto. His next chance to play will come Monday versus the Kings.