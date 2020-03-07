Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out Saturday, doubtful Sunday
Gordon (knee), who is out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Magic, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Knee soreness will likely keep Gordon out for a second straight game Sunday, but coach Mike D'Antoni noted that the guard would be day-to-day coming out of the weekend. In Gordon's absence, we could see more minutes out of Jeff Green, Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore.
