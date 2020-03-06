Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out Saturday
Gordon (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game at Charlotte, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Gordon exited Thursday's loss to the Clippers with right knee soreness and will miss at least one game as a result. Russell Westbrook (rest) is also out Saturday, likely providing significant run for Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore.
