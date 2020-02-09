Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out Sunday

Gordon (leg) will not play Sunday against the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

Gordon picked up the leg injury during Friday's blowout loss to Phoenix, and he'll be held out Sunday as the Rockets play their second-to-last game before the All-Star break. Coach Mike D'Antonio said the team is considering Gordon day-to-day. Danuel House will start alongside James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker.