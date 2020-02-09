Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out Sunday
Gordon (leg) will not play Sunday against the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Gordon picked up the leg injury during Friday's blowout loss to Phoenix, and he'll be held out Sunday as the Rockets play their second-to-last game before the All-Star break. Coach Mike D'Antonio said the team is considering Gordon day-to-day. Danuel House will start alongside James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.